New community programme to help Aberdeen pupils get green fingers

A community group is creating an online curriculum to help Aberdeen teachers grow food in school gardens.

Garden Schools, a collaboration between One Seed Forward and Aberdeen University, will be documenting the process of school garden growing.

The initiative recently received financial backing from the Health Improvement Fund, which supports new causes which improve the health and wellbeing in communities across Aberdeen.

The funding will be used to create an online training programme, complete with short instructional videos, which will be made available to teachers, students and other individuals who are interested in growing their own food.

The project has been holding CPD classes for teachers in the north-east to discuss the Garden Schools programme and suggest activities that get pupils outdoors.

The material will feature examples of various gardening techniques, and film-makers will document the process, with P4 and P5 pupils at Heathryburn Primary School behind the lens.

Bob Donald, chairman of One Seed Forward, said: “We’re building the website and will have each new module with a 4-5 minute video podcast, and have various activities which teachers can do, which will be appropriate, particularly for the north-east of Scotland.

“They can video examples of learning as well, like building raised beds, and they will film the process of how it grows from now until the summer holidays.

“It will show how the garden gets bigger.”

Yesterday students filmed the general installation of their garden, which forms part of the garden design module.

One Seed Forward is a voluntary project, which was launched in 2016.

It provides individuals, and community and allotment groups in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with seed potatoes.

The initiative then asks for two potatoes back from each crop to be used at local community events or to help stock foodbanks.

Mr Donald estimated that around 20,000kg of produce has been grown since the beginning of the programme, and due to its success, the organisation kick-started its new outreach programme.

Professor Donald Gray from the university’s school of education has partnered with One Seed Forward, for their Garden Schools project, which will accept some of his students as volunteers.

He said: “Historically we acknowledge that school gardens have always been recognised by schools, but they’ve never been an established part of schools.”

The Garden School Initiative was chosen to go to Holyrood this month, after the university was asked to bring forward an example of a university and community partnership.

It is hoped that by raising awareness of the programme, it may eventually be pushed into policy.

Mr Donald added: “What we want to do is to get policy to recognise that this is important and to put a little bit of support behind taking an initiative like this forward, and also to be able to help develop the training programme, so we’re getting all this material and we will have it available in an online format, so teachers can access it as and when they need it.”

Garden Schools were at Heathryburn Primary School yesterday to help them create their community garden, which was designed by the children.

Parents and volunteers spent the morning digging up space for planters to be installed in the grounds, before 50 P5 and P6 children got to add in the compost and soil.

Now they will play the waiting game until after the Easter holidays, when they can plant food and grow a school orchard.

All of the activities performed were filmed and will go online as part of the group’s curriculum.

Mr Donald helped out and will be visiting the school every so often to help them with the ongoing project.

He said: “We have installed the garden at Heathryburn Primary which the children designed themselves and got to add the finishing touches to.

“The school is the tenth one we have worked with and we give talks to the pupils once a week about various topics, including composting, and explaining the benefits of having an outside learning environment for them.

“We are working with the teachers as well to teach them about the different aspects of gardening.”

There has already been three continuing professional development courses held by the initiative which attracted 70 students and taught them the process of garden-growing.

In addition, they have organised two sessions for teachers, which were attended by 30 professionals.

Mr Donald wants to reach as many people as possible with this scheme and eventually have school gardens in all schools in Aberdeen.

He added: “We’re recording a lot of the sessions so that we can put it online as an educational course, which means people who can’t attend the course in person can instead do it online.

“It lets them follow the growth of the garden from the design, to the planting and then in the future.

“For this film, we had the children out pretending to be the plants last week and will be cutting all that together with footage from today.

“Eventually, the schools become self-sufficient and we will only need to pop in occasionally.”

Visit oneseedforward.co.uk/garden-schools to find out more about the project.