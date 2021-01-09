New community plan for north-east area to be discussed by councillors

A new community plan which outlines priorities for a north-east area is to be discussed by councillors.

The Buchan area committee, which meets next week, is being asked to give comments to officers on the review of the Buchan Community Plan 2016-2019, and endorse an updated proposal for the area.

It is also hoped six-monthly updates on the delivery of the plan will be given.

The plan is mainly focused on actions needed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeenshire Council hopes to address housing issues for low paid workers and homeless young people, support teenagers, families and young people’s development and support initiatives that reduce the digital divide.

Other goals include ensuring there is affordable and reliable transport, and access to food and skills needed to maintain a healthy diet, as well as reducing vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

The plan, which will be discussed when councillors meet next week, said: “Engagement and consultation with a number of local contacts including communities has helped to identify a range of factors including for COVID and Brexit to be considered as part of planning and development for priorities and their actions within this plan.

“Working in partnership with Communities to deliver this plan will be fundamental to achieving its intended outcomes.

“In 2019, community representatives engaged with the Scottish Government’s consultation on Democracy Matters “The Big Conversation” event, facilitated by Buchan Development Partnership, focusing on how responsibilities and resources can be shared across national and local government in a way that delivers the greatest benefit to different places and communities deciding their own future.

“This is particularly relevant to the present Covid-19 situation.

“More recently, the relationship with our communities has been further strengthened through engagement with the “Strengthening Our Buchan Response” and “Peterhead Together for Good” Forum Groups, who have been delivering community resilience measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The area committee will meet on Tuesday.