New community larder opens in north-east village

A north-east support group is operating a community larder out of the village hall during the coronavirus pandemic.

The larder in Auchenblae opens from 11am-12noon on Tuesdays and 6-7pm on Thursdays.

The facility will provide basic essentials such as food and toiletries, subject to availability and donations.

The items will be available free of charge to anyone who needs them, with no questions asked.

Social distancing rules will apply and will be clearly marked.

In a statement, the Auchenblae Support Group said: “The majority of items will be provided by a community fund initiative.

“However, if you would like to donate to the larder, donation boxes can be found at the post box beside the village hall and at the Premier shop.”

For more information, email AuchenblaeSG@gmail.com or call 07527 585327.

