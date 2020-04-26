Show Links
New community initiative looking for budding north-east writers

by Rozlyn Little
26/04/2020, 1:40 pm
Lesley-Anne Mulholland, Mo Odling (from Eden Project Communities), George Bellamy, and Teresa Dufficy at the St Fitticks Big Lunch Launch
A community initiative is hoping to raise the spirits of the north-east by encouraging budding writers to share articles.

Cultivate Aberdeen hopes writers will share written words on their relationship with food and how communities can grow their own.

The project #cultivatingcreativity, is asking people to submit their favourite recipes, food jokes and poems, paintings and drawings.

Applicants can also write on the importance of community.

These will all be shared online with links to helpful resources around gardening and wellbeing.

Those interested can contact Cultivate Aberdeen at https://bit.ly/3aAwx8k