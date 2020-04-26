New community initiative looking for budding north-east writers

A community initiative is hoping to raise the spirits of the north-east by encouraging budding writers to share articles.

Cultivate Aberdeen hopes writers will share written words on their relationship with food and how communities can grow their own.

The project #cultivatingcreativity, is asking people to submit their favourite recipes, food jokes and poems, paintings and drawings.

Applicants can also write on the importance of community.

These will all be shared online with links to helpful resources around gardening and wellbeing.

Those interested can contact Cultivate Aberdeen at https://bit.ly/3aAwx8k