Video: New community campus opens in Aberdeen

A new multi-million-pound community campus has been officially opened in the city.

The Tillydrone Community Campus brings a range of services and organisations together to operate from one building.

The £6 million centre includes a library, creche, cafe and rooms for residents to use for classes and activities.

Residents living in the area chose the name for the new building and its rooms – Donbank, Wallace and Riverbank – all of which reference the local area. They also helped pick the colour scheme and soft furnishings.

The facility, which was built as part of council plans to regenerate Tillydrone, was officially opened to the public yesterday.

Children from Riverbank Primary School were singing at the event.

City Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: “It was wonderful to attend the opening of the new Tillydrone Community Campus today and see so many local people turn up to this fantastic site, which will provide the new focal point for the entire community.

“I was especially delighted to see so many young children here having a great time, which already shows the campus will be hugely popular with people of all ages.”

Councillor Ross Grant said: “Marking the official opening of the Tillydrone Community Campus is such a moment of pride and joy.

“Ten years in the making, this is a true example of best practice in empowering the local community to come up with the facility it needs.

“ The important work done by the services operating in the facility now begins which will in turn improve the quality of living in Tillydrone”.

Events were held this week showcasing the types of activities available at the campus. There was a family fun day on Tuesday followed by a series of taster and information sessions.

The centre includes a library, laundry room, training kitchen, creche, food store, cafe, classrooms and space for activities.

It will also bring together a range of services including existing organisations such as The Lighthouse and M26.

Aberdeen City Council funded £4.1m of the project and the remaining costs were covered by the Scottish Government.