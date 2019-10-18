New dog-friendly coffee shop opens in north-east town

A new coffee shop has opened its doors in a north-east town.

Dean’s of Huntly, best known for its shortbread, welcomed customers to The Coffee Stop for the first time yesterday.

The dog-friendly cafe on Steven Road is located within the car park opposite The Bistro and The Gift Shop.

Doggy bowls and water is provided and there’s even access to a dog walking area.

It is open Monday to Friday from 6am to 2pm and from 9am to 2pm at weekends.

Dean’s launched in 1975 and now exports to around 30 countries around the world, including India and China.