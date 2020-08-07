New click and collect service for north-east library

Bookings for a click and collect and doorstep delivery service for a north-east library will be available from Monday.

The service from Ballater Library will offer people a safe way to access resources.

The Deeside community is the latest to get the new service, which has already been rolled out in Oldmeldrum, Fraserburgh, Banchory, Ellon and Stonehaven.

Collections will be available from the library at the Old Royal Station on Tuesdays from 9am-1pm and on Thursdays from 4-7pm.

People have so far been jumping at the chance to collect, or have delivered, new books, hearing aid batteries from the NHS and curricular support resources.

Live Life Aberdeenshire’s digital library services have been well used during lockdown, and there has been great demand for increased access to materials only available in libraries.

Customers can return items to any of the participating sites.

For more information go to: https://bit.ly/3flw2SA