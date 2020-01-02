New Aberdeen scheme aims to combat loneliness

A new initiative aimed at curbing loneliness for elderly people in part of Aberdeen has launched.

Torry Together will encourage links between two care homes and three sheltered housing complexes, along with schools in the region, to create new friendships and ensure the more isolated members of the community are given the chance to socialise.

Pupils from schools such as Lochside Academy have paid a visit to the elderly people and numerous events are being planned this year which will attempt to involve everyone.

The project has been created following a recent survey of health and wellbeing outcomes in Aberdeen which revealed that 16% of respondents felt lonely “most or all of the time”. One in five of the 80-89 age group said they felt this way.

Torry Together will involve Torry Nursing Home and Bon Accord House, along with sheltered housing complexes Brimmond Court, Bon Accord and Provost Hogg.

The scheme is still in the early stages with a fundraising concert being held at Lochside Academy to raise money to buy technology such as tablets and smart TVs to make communication easier.

Gosia Duncan from Scottish Care is putting the initiative together on behalf of the Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership and hopes it catches on and more sheltered housing and care homes can be linked throughout the city.

She said: “The idea came about because I’ve been working with care homes and seen a lot of repetition in terms of what the residents do with their spare time, especially with the limited budget they have for recreational events.

“The aim of Torry Together is to bring the community together and connect residents who are feeling lonely and isolated and may struggle to get out and about.

“The residents may have friends at other facilities who they never see so with this new technology they can maintain those relationships, especially if transport is an issue.

“We want to co-ordinate the approach to form the best outcomes for each person.”

The Friends of Torry Care Home have also welcomed the scheme.