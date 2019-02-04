New bus gate to be installed in Aberdeen

A councillor today welcomed the prospect of a new bus gate being installed in Aberdeen.

The traffic-calming measure is set to go-ahead after no objectors came forward during a consultation.

The gate, which will be created at College Bounds, near High Street in Old Aberdeen, was first proposed by the Old Aberdeen Community Council last year.

It had been hoped the current police-controlled bus gate could be handed to the local authority to improve road safety.

But it emerged today there were no objections in a recent consultation, allowing the bus gate to be built without approval from committees at the city council.

The safety measure is expected to be in place by the end of April, with motorists who violate liable for a fine.

Tillyrdrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor Alex McLellan welcomed the move which should reduce the number of motorists travelling down the pedestrianised area.

He said: “I’m glad the bus gate at College Bounds is progressing and is due to be installed in the coming months.

“This was called for by the community and I have pushed for this to be installed.

“It is unacceptable that so many motorists have been flouting the current system, completely ignoring the traffic regulations – something which this new arrangement will likely decrease.”

Bus gates, which bar access to all traffic except taxis, are currently in force in other areas of the city.