New cinema to open in north-east town within weeks

A new five-screen cinema is to open in a north-east town within weeks.

The Arc Cinema, at the former Gala Bingo site on Peterhead’s Marischal Street, is scheduled to be finished by the end of April and the cinema chain is now looking to recruit a new manager.

The cinema was originally due to open before Christmas last year, but was hit with unexpected delays.

Brian Gilligan, from The Arc Cinema, previously said: “Since we announced the opening we have been delighted with the positive and warm response that we have had.

“Clearly Peterhead is looking forward to getting its new cinema and this makes it particularly difficult to have to explain that due to unforeseen delays with the building programme we will now not be able to open until early in 2020.”

The Irish cinema operator, The Arc Cinema, is investing £2 million in converting the bingo hall into a state-of-the-art five-screen cinema.

The development of the scheme has been assisted by Aberdeenshire Council with a £200,000 cash injection from their Property Investment Fund.

The cinema will have 422 luxury leather armchair seats, digital laser projection with 3D capability and Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound including the Fidelio system for the hard of hearing.

All five screens will be wheelchair accessible and there will be subtitled screenings, kids’ clubs and parents and baby screenings.

The cinema is currently looking to appoint a new manager and in total will bring around 16 new jobs to Peterhead.

Brian Gilligan, of The Arc Cinema, said: “We are delighted to be bringing an Arc Cinema to Peterhead and being part of the town’s regeneration. We are sure that the local community will love their new cinema.

“Fans of our existing cinemas really appreciate the fact that we offer a luxurious VIP experience but we only charge standard cinema prices, and we think that unique combination is perfectly suited to Peterhead.”