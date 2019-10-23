New cinema to open in north-east town in time for Christmas

A new five-screen cinema is to open in a north-east town just before Christmas.

The Arc Cinema will open its doors at the former Gala Bingo site on Peterhead’s Marischal Street in December.

The Irish cinema operator, The Arc Cinema, is investing £2 million in converting the bingo hall into a state-of-the-art five-screen cinema.

The development of the scheme has been assisted by Aberdeenshire Council with a £200,000 cash injection from their Property Investment Fund.

The cinema will have 422 luxury leather armchair seats, digital laser projection with 3D capability and Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound including the Fidelio system for the hard of hearing.

All five screens will be wheelchair accessible and there will be subtitled screenings, kids’ clubs and parents and baby screenings.

The cinema is currently looking to appoint a new manager and in total will bring around 15 new jobs to Peterhead.

Arc Cinema spokesperson Brian Gilligan commented: “We are delighted to be bringing an Arc Cinema to Peterhead and being part of the town’s regeneration. We are sure that the local community will love their new cinema.

“Fans of our existing cinemas really appreciate the fact that we offer a luxurious VIP experience but we only charge standard cinema prices, and we think that unique combination is perfectly suited to Peterhead.”