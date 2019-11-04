New cinema to open in north-east town early next year

The opening of a new north-east cinema has been delayed.

The Arc Cinema, at the former Gala Bingo site on Peterhead’s Marischal Street, was due to open its doors before Christmas, however the cinema operator today confirmed an unexpected delay will see it open early next year instead.

Brian Gilligan, from The Arc Cinema, said: “Since we announced the opening we have been delighted with the positive and warm response that we have had.

“Clearly Peterhead is looking forward to getting its new cinema and this makes it particularly difficult to have to explain that due to unforeseen delays with the building programme we will now not be able to open until early in 2020.”

The Irish cinema operator, The Arc Cinema, is investing £2 million in converting the bingo hall into a state-of-the-art five-screen cinema.

The development of the scheme has been assisted by Aberdeenshire Council with a £200,000 cash injection from their Property Investment Fund.

The cinema will have 422 luxury leather armchair seats, digital laser projection with 3D capability and Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound including the Fidelio system for the hard of hearing.

All five screens will be wheelchair accessible and there will be subtitled screenings, kids’ clubs and parents and baby screenings.

The cinema is currently looking to appoint a new manager and in total will bring around 15 new jobs to Peterhead.

Arc Cinema spokesperson Brian Gilligan previously said: “We are delighted to be bringing an Arc Cinema to Peterhead and being part of the town’s regeneration. We are sure that the local community will love their new cinema.

“Fans of our existing cinemas really appreciate the fact that we offer a luxurious VIP experience but we only charge standard cinema prices, and we think that unique combination is perfectly suited to Peterhead.”