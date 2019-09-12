New childcare service launched to help parents studying at north-east college

A new childcare service has been launched to help parents who study at a north-east college.

Flexible Childcare Services Scotland (FCSS) will now be running at North East Scotland College’s (NESCol) Fraserburgh Campus nursery. The service will allow parents to book childcare by the hour.

The nursery is a 30-place purpose-built childcare service primarily for students at NESCol.

Director at FCSS Susan McGhee said: “We know our service is going to be invaluable for the students and staff at the college as we provide high-quality early learning and childcare to support their college commitments.”

Director of student access at NESCol Linda Taylor said: “The nursery at Fraserburgh Campus has provided a valuable service for almost 20 years.

“We look forward to seeing the benefits that a new partnership with FCCS will bring.”