A new chief officer of a north-east healthcare partnership has been appointed.

Pamela Milliken has been selected for the role at Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP).

Currently the head of wellbeing and recovery for East Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership, she will be bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge gained through a career in health and social care to the AHSCP.

She will be taking over from Angie Wood.

Pamela said: “I am absolutely delighted to be appointed to the role of chief officer for the AHSCP and I am very much looking forward to getting to know the communities in Aberdeenshire and meeting the team soon, so that we can begin to work together to rebuild health & social care services as we come out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Covid-19 has, in some cases, had a devastating impact on our communities and, in particular on those who are most vulnerable.

“Ensuring that the voices of those communities and individuals are at the heart of how we re-build and remodel our services will be one of my key priorities when joining the partnership”

The appointment of chief officer has been welcomed by the integration joint board in Aberdeenshire, as well as by NHS Grampian.

Councillor Anne Stirling, chairwoman of the IJB, said: “Firstly, I would like to congratulate Pamela on her appointment to the role of chief officer for the AHSCP.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Angie Wood for her dedication and exceptional work during her time as Interim Chief Officer.

“Her leadership throughout the Covid-19 pandemic has been outstanding and her contribution to health & social care services in Aberdeenshire will have a lasting impact.”

Chief executive of NHS Grampian Caroline Hiscox added: “I look forward to working closely with Pamela as we begin to re-mobilise health & social care services.

“As a key member of my senior leadership team Pamela’s role will be vital in ensuring that NHS Grampian, Aberdeenshire Council and the AHSCP drive forward positive change together and make a real difference to people’s lives.”