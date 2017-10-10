New Charleston flyover to open to traffic this week

The new Charleston flyover is set to open to traffic this week.

Motorists travelling east, towards the city, will be able to use the new bridge constructed over the A90 from around 8pm on Friday.

The bridge is one of the most prominent features of the AWPR project.

The old flyover will close permanently at the same time.

Vehicles heading north on the A90 wanting to join Wellington Road will be able to use the new slip road via the new Charleston Junction Bridge.

Anyone wanting to head towards Bridge of Dee from Wellington Road will be temporarily diverted south along the A90 to the Findon junction.

Likewise, anyone heading from Bridge of Dee looking to take the slip road onto Wellington Road will also be diverted south, before doubling back north and using the new bridge.

These diversions are expected to be in place for six weeks while the old bridge is demolished and the new roads on and off Wellington Road are completed.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “This is a key milestone in the AWPR/B-T project in this area.

“Northbound traffic leaving the A90 for the A956 will be able to use the new Charleston Junction Bridge for the first time from this weekend. Road users are beginning to see the project taking its final shape at this location and this will be underlined when the existing Charleston Bridge is demolished in the coming weeks.

“More information on this demolition, which will require the temporary closure of the A90, will be made available once the details are finalised.

“The new road layout will bring drivers into close proximity with road workers, so we would also like to encourage road users to apply more caution than usual when driving through or nearby this section of the A90 and the A956. Road users should also observe all road signage to enhance their safety, as well as the safety of others.

“We would like to thank road users for their continued patience and support during the construction of this major infrastructure project.”