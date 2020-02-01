Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

North-east social housing charity appoints new directors

by Reporter
01/02/2020, 9:00 am
New Osprey Housing board members Simpson Buglass and Raymond Edgar visit Osprey's Broadshade Westhill development with chairman Mike Scott, vice chair Stuart Robertson and Osprey Housing CEO Glenn Adcook
New Osprey Housing board members Simpson Buglass and Raymond Edgar visit Osprey's Broadshade Westhill development with chairman Mike Scott, vice chair Stuart Robertson and Osprey Housing CEO Glenn Adcook
Send us a story

Two leading figures from the north-east construction and property sectors have joined the board at a social housing charity.

Osprey Housing, which is based in Westhill, said it had recruited Simpson Buglass and Raymond Edgar as non-executive directors.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Buglass recently retired following a distinguished career in commercial property.

A land economics graduate and chartered surveyor, he worked in a private practice on his way to becoming a partner at Graham and Sibbald, then director and head of the Aberdeen office for Savills.

Breaking