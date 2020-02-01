North-east social housing charity appoints new directors

Two leading figures from the north-east construction and property sectors have joined the board at a social housing charity.

Osprey Housing, which is based in Westhill, said it had recruited Simpson Buglass and Raymond Edgar as non-executive directors.

Mr Buglass recently retired following a distinguished career in commercial property.

A land economics graduate and chartered surveyor, he worked in a private practice on his way to becoming a partner at Graham and Sibbald, then director and head of the Aberdeen office for Savills.