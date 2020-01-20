New chapter as popular Aberdeen cafe Books and Beans changes hands

A cafe which has been up for sale for four months has been bought over.

Books and Beans owner Craig Willox announced his plans to hand over the Belmont Street-based business last year to spend more time with his family.

Now a new buyer for the site has been secured and Mr Willox is thrilled by the development.

It will be taken over by businessman John Wigglesworth, one of the founders and board members of the Bonnymuir Green Community Trust.

All 16 members of staff will transfer to the new business, with the trading name to stay as Books and Beans.

Mr Willox said: “I wanted the business to go to someone who will have the same passion for the ethos of Books and Beans.

“We’ve always aimed to be a friendly, relaxed environment where people can feel comfortable with friends or by themselves.

“I started looking for a buyer at the end of September last year.

“My three boys are still at primary school and I was finding myself only seeing them for an hour or two most days so wanted to take a step back before they got too old.

“After many meetings with John, his family, and the team here at Books and Beans, I felt we’d found the right person to carry on the spirit of Books and Beans.”

He added that after advertising his decision on social media, more than two dozen inquiries into the ownership of the cafe were made, with Mr Willox meeting most of the people who expressed an interest.

Mr Wigglesworth said he has plans to refresh the interior of the cafe and will spend time listening to customers about any changes they would like to see.

Under his assistance and alongside others, the Bonnymuir Green Community Trust turned a derelict bowling green into a successful and award-winning market garden and not-for-profit cafe.

He said: “I am delighted to take on the business Craig has built up and sustained over the past 16 years.

“He has grown a community at the cafe where the staff and customers can enjoy a warm, friendly and fun place to hang out. He should be very proud of his achievement.

“I’ve met the team many times and together we will drive that same desire and energy to deliver delicious food, beverages and high quality customer service; nothing beats being surrounded by good books, art and music.”