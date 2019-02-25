New CCTV released in bid to find missing north-east man Marian

A CCTV image of missing north-east man Marian Pavel has been issued by police.

The image of the 45-year-old was captured at the Asda store at Huntly at around 6.30pm on Wednesday just a short time before he was last seen near the Dean’s Shortbread Factory at Steven Road at 7.30pm.

Extensive searches are continuing in the area and officers have asked residents who live in the Huntly and surrounding areas to check their sheds and outbuildings for signs that Marian may have sought shelter there.

Inspector Matt Smith said: “As time goes by we are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Marian.

“He may have sought shelter in the Huntly or surrounding area so we are urging residents to check any sheds or outbuildings that they have.

“I would also ask that farmers in the area check their properties. Marian has been missing since Wednesday last week and may appear disoriented.

“We are extremely grateful to members of the public who have assisted us already and for your patience.

“We hope that by releasing the CCTV image of Marian it helps to jog memories. If you have seen him on Wednesday or since then please contact us without hesitation.”

Romanian national Marian is described as being around 6ft 2ins tall with brown hair which is shaved at the sides and usually pulled back in a ponytail.

When he was last seen he was wearing a dark blue pullover, grey woolly hat, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact police on 101 using reference number 4314 of 20 February.