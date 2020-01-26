New CCTV images released in search for missing north-east man

Police have released new CCTV images as the search for a missing north-east man continues.

Michael Slater remains missing from his home in the Macduff area of Aberdeenshire.

The new images show the 35-year-old at the Black Isle Hostel on Academy Street in Inverness city centre.

Inquiries have established that he checked out of the hostel around 4pm on Thursday, January 23, which is the most recent confirmed sighting of him.

He had previously been seen in Aberdeen city centre on Tuesday, January 21.

Inspector Craig Feroz said: “We remain very concerned for Michael’s welfare and extensive efforts are ongoing to ensure he is safe and well.

“The most recent confirmed sighting of him is on Thursday in Inverness and it is possible he may have travelled on from there.

“Please think back and let us know if you have seen him at any time. He may be travelling using public transport so consider whether you may have seen him on a bus or a train.

“If you believe you have seen Michael, or have any information on his whereabouts that could assist us, please get in touch with police.

“I would also like to appeal to Michael directly to please contact officers to let us know that he is safe and well.”

Police Scotland can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0912 of 21 January.

Michael is described as white, around 6ft 2in, with short black hair.

He is seen in the images wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He also wears a black beanie hat and is believed to have a dark-coloured holdall bag.

Michael is also known to have adopted aliases in the past and has previously gone by the names of Iain Barron and James Barron.