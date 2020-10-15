10p ‘convenience charge’ axed as Aberdeen launches new cashless parking app

A new pay for parking app is being launched by Aberdeen City Council tomorrow which will see the convenience charge removed.

The PayByPhone app will not have the 10p convenience charge which means customers will pay the same amount for parking through cashless parking as they do when using a meter.

Optional reminder SMS messages are also dropping from 15p to 10p.

Motorists will have to download the PaybyPhone app on their smartphone as the app for the previous provider will not work from Tuesday 20 October.

Cashless parking was first introduced in Aberdeen streets in 2012 and in 2012/13, approximately 47,000 cashless parking transactions took place.

In 2019/20 the number had increased to approximately 1m cashless parking transactions.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesperson Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “The new paying for parking app will have several advantages including no convenience charge and a reduced cost for optimal SMS messages.

“Cashless parking has proved very popular in Aberdeen and I’m sure people will continue to enjoy the convenience and advantages it brings.”

Motorists will be able to pay for parking wherever they see the PayPoint sign, at 123 locations available throughout Aberdeen.