New car showroom to open in Aberdeen on Saturday

A new car showroom is set to open in Aberdeen this weekend.

Arnold Clark will open its new premises, at the site of the old Lidl on Wellington Road, on Saturday.

The supermarket chain opened a new store further along the street in October last year.

The new Volvo dealership features a lounge area with Scandinavian furniture, free-wifi, Swedish cakes and coffee.

David Kane, Retailer Principal at Arnold Clark Aberdeen, said: “We invested in our showroom so that we could give new and existing customers the best experience possible.

“Our recent refurbishment isn’t just about a change of furniture, it’s designed to make our customers feel relaxed and at ease in an environment that provides flexible waiting, working and assessment areas.

“The launch of our new Volvo Personal Service will help to connect our customers with their technicians, for a smooth and efficient experience.

“We would like to encourage local people to visit our new showroom, enjoy a coffee, and have a chat about their car purchase and servicing needs when it opens this month.”