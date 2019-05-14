New campaign to raise awareness of invasive plants in north-east

A north-east council is reminding people to protect the environment as part of a campaign.

Aberdeenshire Council and the North East Non-Native Invasive Species (Nennis) group are teaming up to raise awareness about the harmful spread of invasive plants.

During Invasive Species Week, which runs until Friday, Nennis is focusing on giant hogweed, Japanese knotweed, Himalayan balsam and American skunk cabbage.

The plants become more visible during the spring and the group is asking for help to prevent their spread.

The project is funded through Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

Project officer Estee Farrar said: “Many people in local communities want to do something about the problems of invasive species but are put off because they don’t know what to do.

“Our project aims to work with established community groups and enables them to take action for themselves, whether that is just making sure the problem plants are recorded or they might want to get involved and actually carry out the control work.”