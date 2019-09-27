New campaign to ensure Aberdeen hospital workers get respect from patients and relatives

Aberdeen hospital staff are taking a starring role in a new campaign designed to build respect between patients, relatives and those caring for them.

Around 17 members of staff who work at Royal Cornhill Hospital – including porters, catering staff, nurses, members of the admin team, doctors and even the hospital chaplain – have been snapped for the new posters bearing a simple message: Respect Me.

The campaign aims to promote mutual respect between staff and patients, and was created by a group set up to look at staff safety, which included hospital management, representatives from the wards and Police Scotland.

Emma Templeton, a mental health nurse at the hospital who is on one of the posters, said including the staff who work there will let patients identify more with the message. She said: “I understand that when the clients come to us they’re often at their most unwell and they can be at their most vulnerable potentially and sometimes behave in a manner that they wouldn’t normally.

“So I think, as a mental health practitioner, I understand there might be instances of violence and aggression and that person, whenever they’re well, might not behave like that.

“It’s really important that all the people in the campaign are people I think the client group can identify with and can personalise.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The posters will be on display in Royal Cornhill Hospital, Elmwood, the Links Unit and ward four at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin. Eventually it is hoped they can be made available to all NHS Grampian hospitals and clinics.

Chantal Wood, business manager at the hospital, said: “Many of us will have seen similar campaigns designed to protect people at work.

“These often focus on the negative – for example, what you shouldn’t do; we wanted to take things in a different direction. By promoting respect and using real staff members we want to build positive relationships with our patients, their families and the wider public.”

Meanwhile, Emma Stephen, health and safety adviser for the prevention and management of violence and aggression with NHS Grampian, said those behind the uniform are “real people”.

She added: “By building mutual respect between staff and service users, relatives and members of the public, we hope to enhance everyone’s experience.”