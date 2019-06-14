New call blocker helps protect north-east residents from scammers

Potential victims of phone scams in the north-east are being protected by councils thanks to a clever device.

North-east local authorities say the biggest problem their social work teams deal with is protecting elderly or vulnerable people from fraud, including elaborate phone cons.

To combat the problem, councils are installing call blockers which cut out 99% of suspect calls.

More than 330 have been fitted to date and councils are inviting more people to fit them, with information sessions taking place in the coming days.

In December, an Aberdeen City Council report revealed its social workers helped 94 people at risk from financial harm in the 12 months up until April 2018.

That made up 31% of all referrals – more than any other kind of referral reason.

“Aberdeen Trading Standards offer to install free call blockers for vulnerable people who have lost money to scams or frauds committed using telephone contact or who are in receipt of a large number of unsolicited telephone calls,” said a council spokeswoman.

She added: “To date we have installed 23 call-blocking devices.”

Each blocker stops an average of 61 nuisance calls a month and the council estimates they have saved households, the NHS and the council £63,747 in total.

Aberdeenshire Council’s social work team carried out 23 investigations relating to financial harm in the 12 months up to April 2018 – more than any other kind of investigation. It has installed 80 call blockers.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “The devices dramatically reduce the call volumes from scam callers and help to protect that person from financial harm, while allowing genuine callers to still get through to contact the person.

“Some of these devices were funded by the council but the majority were funded by Trading Standards Scotland via the Scottish Government.”

Angus Council, which has installed 228 blockers, claims to have prevented 100 scams and saved the local authority £327,739.

It estimates the blockers will cost them £23,870 to install and maintain and saving authorities £1,518,531.

Angus Council’s adult protection and review officer Mark Hodgkinson described the scale of the problem as “massive”.

He added: “The criminals think they can act with impunity.

“But we have shown there are simple measures we can all take to make their life more difficult.”

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “Our trading standards team work in conjunction with Trading Standards Scotland to provide call-blocking devices.”

TSB is hosting information sessions about call blockers in association with Aberdeenshire Council.

They will take place at the Banchory Branch from 10am to 1pm tomorrow and at the Stonehaven branch from 10am to 1pm on Monday.