Returning officers given new by-election powers

Local authority returning officers will now have the power to postpone by-elections.

MP for Aberdeen South Stephen Flynn contacted the Scottish Government over the upcoming by-election for Kincorth, Nigg and Cove planned for May 14 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Graeme Dey, minister for parliamentary business and veterans, replied to Mr Flynn, confirming that under the new Coronavirus Act 2020, “returning officers now have the power to postpone Scottish local government by-elections and to set a new date, in light of the current Covid-19 situation”.

Mr Flynn, who resigned from his councillor seat in the ward following his appointment as an MP, said: “In this time of national emergency, the last thing anyone wants to think about is a council by-election, so I’m really pleased that Graeme Dey has moved quickly to confirm that the local authority does now have the power to postpone.”

Returning officers will have to consult Scottish ministers and the electoral management board.