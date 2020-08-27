New business opportunities to be explored between Scotland and Guyana

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce is to host a free international market briefing in association with its South American counterpart.

It is hoped the session, held in partnership with Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, will provide an opportunity to discover more about the new business potential for Scottish energy companies in Guyana.

The session will include insights from a range of speakers about the immediate need for businesses in Scotland to partner with indigenous companies.

Contributors will include Greg Quinn, British high commissioner to Guyana, Nicholas Deygoo, president of Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Sherwyn Naughton, country director at the department for international trade.

Guyana is in the world’s top 20 oil reserves and is the second highest in terms of potential among unexplored basins.

Questions can be submitted in advance or raised during the session, which takes place on September 10.

There will also be an opportunity to apply to join B2B meetings with prospective new partners as part of a virtual trade mission to Guyana later in the month.

Companies who are interested in joining can find full details and register their interest at agcc.co.uk/events