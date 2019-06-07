New bus routes could help improve transport across Aberdeen

New bus routes could be created to help people travel across Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council wants to improve public transport connections and a report considered various options for potential public transport routes.

Councillors at yesterday’s city growth and resources committee meeting agreed to whittle down the possible routes and have asked officers to draw up details for the ones they have chosen.

They include a bus from Dyce Park and Ride (P&R) to Countesswells via Kingswells P&R and possibly Chapelton of Elsick, Loirston and Newhills.

There could also be a bus from Murcar to the city centre via Dubford, Grandhome, Stoneywood, Dyce P&R, Countesswells and Friarfield.

The proposals also include a pedestrian and cycle path connecting Blackdog, Dyce, Kingswells and Countesswells.

The committee’s convener, Cllr Douglas Lumsden said: “We will continue to work with our partners in giving further consideration to the plans and how they might be developed and delivered.

“It is important we make it easy for people to commute, that we respect the environment, and that we trust to the economic dividend.”