New bride pays tribute after north-east man dies six weeks after wedding

A north-east woman has paid tribute to her “inspirational” husband who lost his fight with leukaemia.

Glenn Whyte, from Inverurie, was 26 when he passed away – just six weeks after marrying his wife Pamela, 28.

Now she is aiming to ensure her husband’s memory lives on, encouraging people to donate blood and bone marrow and giving money raised at his funeral to two charities which supported him.

Pamela said she wants Glenn to be remembered for his sense of humour and positive attitude – as well as his bravery throughout his fight against cancer.

She said: “Glenn was a really upbeat kind of guy. He was always up for a laugh.

“He was so strong throughout his illness and it was inspiring to myself and the rest of the family.

“He always looked on the bright side of life, even when he was told his illness was terminal.

“It was so inspirational to see.”

Inverurie Homebase employee Glenn, who had a passion for fixing old cars, was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in December 2017.

Although he went into remission prior to having a bone marrow transplant last May, the cancer returned in September.

Then in January, he and his family were given the heartbreaking news that nothing more could be done and his illness was terminal. When told he only had a matter of weeks remaining, Glenn and Pamela decided to get married.

They managed to arrange a wedding in eight days, tying the knot in the Episcopal church in Oldmeldrum before celebrating with family and friends at Meldrum House Hotel on February 3.

Pamela said: “We decided to get married the day we found out Glenn’s cancer was terminal.

“We had been together for four years so we felt it was right. It was really nice to have

something positive at such a difficult time.

“We were really grateful to our family and friends. Everyone chipped in and made it a really special day.”

Glenn passed away at home on March 21.

Now he and Pamela’s families are urging anyone who is able to sign up to donate blood and bone marrow to help those like Glenn, who are battling conditions such as leukaemia.

“Glenn was getting two bags of blood every week in the latter stages and every time it gave him a new lease of life.

“It kept him going and made such a difference.

“Hopefully his story can encourage as many people as possible to sign up. Giving blood is really easy to do, and if you sign up to donate bone marrow you could save a life.

“It really is vital and makes a massive amount of difference to people’s lives.”

Pamela has also donated the £1,600 which was collected at Glenn’s funeral to the Teenage Cancer Trust and Friends of Anchor as a way of saying thank you for their support during his illness.

She added: “Those two organisations did so much for us.

“Before Glenn was ill I didn’t know much about them or what they did.

“There was so much they were able to offer us which made life a bit more bearable.

“They have so many services which just make things a little bit easier when you are going through such a difficult time.

“So many things made such a huge difference and we just wanted to raise money to give something back to them.”