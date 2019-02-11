New bowel screening service launched at Aberdeen hospital

A new screening service for those concerned about bowel cancer has been launched at a north-east hospital.

The scheme at BMI Albyn Hospital in Aberdeen is being led by a team of experts and is for individuals who think they may be at risk.

Dr Umesh Basavaraju, a consultant gastroenterologist at the hospital, said: “Timely bowel cancer screening helps in saving lives by early diagnosis of polyps and cancer.

“If diagnosed early, up to 90% of bowel cancer can be successfully treated.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The service at the private hospital uses the same testing process as NHS Scotland’s screening programme for all people over the age of 50.

However, BMI Albyn’s scheme is open to people of all ages who have concerns.

They will be able to access the next steps, a colonoscopy and a potential biopsy, within a matter of days.