New bottle shop to open in north-east town

A new wine, beer and spirit shop is set to open its doors in a north-east town.

Barrels & Botanicals will soon be offering a vast range of tempting drinks to members of the public at its premises based in Turriff.

Customers will have the opportunity to browse a diverse selection of wines, champagnes, gins, beers, whiskies and various other tipples from across the globe.

The team is also currently appealing for suggestions on Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire drinks businesses to stock within the shop, with potential products including those created by Porter’s Gin, Esker Spirits, House of Elrick, Brew Toon, Fierce Beer, BrewDog and much more.

An official opening date is yet to be announced.

For further information, email mark@barrelsandbotanicals.com.

To keep up-to-date on the venue’s opening and the products that are due to be available, visit the Barrels & Botanicals Facebook page.