New boss announced for Aberdeen business group

A new president has been announced to head up a north-east business organisation.

Dr Colette Backwell has replaced John Brebner as president of the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Brebner, who has served as president since June 2018, remains on the board for a further two years in the role of immediate past president.

Dr Backwell, who has been chief executive of Clan Cancer Support since 2015 and has held senior policy positions in UK, Scottish and local governments, said she was “honoured and very proud” to take on the new role.