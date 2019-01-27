New booklet tells history of Aberdeen’s libraries

Aberdeen’s libraries from through the years have been immortalised in the pages of history.

Aberdeen City Libraries has been taking a nostalgic look back in time to show how the lending service has helped shape the city.

A new booklet highlights the service’s 17 permanent buildings as well as community libraries and reading rooms that no longer exist.

The first site in the city was the Central Library, on Rosemount Viaduct, which opened in 1892 and its success with the public prompted an increasing demand for more to be available across the city.

To satisfy the need, a reading room was opened in March 1894 on the first floor of the former Town House in Old Aberdeen, followed by Torry and Ferryhill branches in December 1903.

Another reading room opened in September 1904 at 34 Castle Street and saw an incredible surge in users – more than 21,000 people came through its doors by the end of November.

In 1928, it closed due to being too small for the demand and relocated to 22 Union Street.

In March 1942 Powis Community Centre got a new library and offered residents the luxury of reading newspapers for free.

Unfortunately, the provision of the newspapers declined, before the site was eventually shut in 1957.

In 1975, local government reorganisations were carried out, which resulted in the addition of several buildings that were formally operated by Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Library Service.

The remaining city-run libraries are Central Library, Airyhall, Bridge of Don, Bucksburn, Cornhill, Cove, Culter, Cults, Dyce, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Kincorth, Mastrick, Northfield, Tillydrone, Torry and Woodside.

Over the years, the city has also said goodbye to a number of branches, including Old Aberdeen, which closed in April 1996 and Linksfield, which was adjoined to the academy and shut in 2010.

As well as the permanent buildings, micro-libraries and pop-ups in places like Kingswells and Danestone have helped meet bookworms’ demands.

The booklet also highlights the city’s mobile library service, which started in July 1950.

Dubbed the “Library on Wheels”, it carried 2,500 books but any title could be requested and 76,579 were handed out in the first year. By 1966, another van had to be purchased as it was proving so popular.

Councillor John Wheeler said: “Our wonderful new booklet on the history of community libraries will evoke many fond memories I’m sure.

“Community libraries, including mobile libraries, have been an integral service to the city over the years.

“The booklet also looks ahead with the importance of community hubs and the role of libraries within them as well as featuring the Libraries of the Future project, which caught the imagination of primary pupils across the city last year.”