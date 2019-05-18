New book sheds light on north-east pioneers

A NEW book shines a light on the lives of remarkable women who hailed from the north-east.

Where Are The Women?, published by Historic Environment Scotland, visits landmarks across the country where pioneering females have made a difference.

Author Sara Sheridan was keen to highlight the actions of women whose important histories may have been forgotten.

And her research uncovered some interesting stories relating to Aberdeen.

She found out about an ornate seat on Union Street carved with the words of poet Elizabeth Craigmyle (1863-1933), who wrote many poems to her lover Maggie.

There is also a bronze story at the Castlegate of Annie Murray Knight, from Torphins, who volunteered as a nurse in the Spanish Civil War.

Ms Sheridan said: “The north-east was home to some of my favourite women in the book, in particular one of my favourite writers – Lorna Moon, a screenwriter in early Holywood who was also a highly accomplished short story writer. The variety of achievement was fantastic – I found a medieval, female tax collector in Dundee and a pioneering lesbian Victorian poet in Aberdeen.

“May Ogilvie Gordon is another Aberdeen woman who had an impact in her field of palaeontology and geology – she was the first woman to graduate as a Doctor of Science from the University of London and is commemorated in Munich (where she took her Phd) but not here.”

Important women from Aberdeenshire highlighted in the book includes Sister Helen Milne (1886-1917), of the Queen Alexandra’s Imperial Nursing Service in India, who was born in Stonehaven.

Sara added: “We have to make a conscious effort to remember these women – generation upon generation, our grandmothers succeeded in all kinds of endeavours from creative fields to science and politics.”