A new kerbside bin collection cycle has been approved in Aberdeenshire, after the council lost out on funding and was forced to postpone its initial plans.

The new measure, which was passed by the infrastructure services committee, brings in a three-weekly cycle, which will see recyclable materials the first week, landfill the second and recycling again the third, with pick-ups for food waste continuing weekly.

Currently the two-week cycle sees pickups alternate between landfill and recycling.