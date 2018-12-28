New bid to build petrol station, hotel, cafe and restaurant beside A90

Developers have appealed to the Scottish Government in a bid to build a roadside service complex in the north-east.

Proposals were launched for a petrol station, hotel, cafe and restaurant on the outskirts of Luthermuir beside the A90.

Luther Farm Services, which is behind the idea, has appealed to the Scottish Government after Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee (ISC) rejected the plans.

Committee members had raised concerns drivers would be forced to cross the A90 dual carriageway at a narrow junction to reach the facilities.

Councillors on the Kincardine and Mearns area committee voted seven to five to refer the application to ISC with a recommendation for approval after a lengthy debate in May.

An independent economic impact assessment report submitted to Aberdeenshire Council said the complex could create more than 100 jobs and generate up to £3.2 million a year for the north-east economy.

Developers hope to be granted approval on appeal.

VisitScotland had come out in support of the application for the roadside services.

Halliday Fraser Munro, on behalf of Luther Farm Services, said in its appeal: “The planning officers recommended refusal on balance.

“This is therefore not, from their perspective, a cut and dried refusal.

“At the Kincardine and Mearns committee and ISC the councillors saw the merit in the proposed development.

“The local Kincardine and Mearns committee supported the application whereas ISC refused it mainly on the grounds of road safety at the A90(T)/B974 junction.

“They did, however, support the general proposal with junction safety as the tipping factor.

“There’s no evidence to support concerns over the latter.”

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said the authority was awaiting the outcome of the appeal.