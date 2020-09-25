New benches installed on Aberdeen’s Union Street

New benches have been installed on Union Street.

Council workers were spotted on Aberdeen’s main thoroughfare yesterday installing five wooden benches on the pedestrianised part of the street.

They will be available to use by the public at any time of the day.

The funding for them came from the Spaces for People Scottish Government fund and they will take up space temporarily.

They have been installed following a request from disability groups who wanted rest stops so they can travel about Union Street more freely.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “We received a request from disability groups to consider installing benches on the pedestrianised part of Union Street which will provide people with rest stops as well as being wheelchair-friendly.

“We are delighted to be able to provide five large timber benches at a modest cost now that the timber market has opened up again after the lockdown restrictions earlier in the year.”