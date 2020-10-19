New bar and restaurant opens in north-east hotel following extensive refurbishment

A north-east hotel has opened its new bar and restaurant following a lengthy refurbishment.

The Aberdeen Altens Hotel, situated on Souterhead Road in Aberdeen, has opened its new contemporary drinking and dining venue Coast and Keg.

The hotel made the announcement on social media, stating that the finishing touches on the restaurant are now complete.

The £500,000 refurbishment has involved turning the hotel’s food and beverage areas into an exciting new open-plan space.

It will increase the number of people able to dine in the hotel and create a flexible dining destination with zoned casual and formal dining options.

The team behind Coast and Keg will serve a range of modern dishes and home-cooked classics – using locally sourced and fresh ingredients – and light bites and snacks are available throughout the day.

The restaurant is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 10pm, and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10pm.

Call 01224 379240 or visit www.aberdeenaltenshotel.co.uk/eat-and-drink/ to make a booking or find out more information.