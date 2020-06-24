New bakery to open in Aberdeen on Monday

A new bakery will be opening in Aberdeen on Monday.

The Bread Guy will be welcoming the first customers into their Torry store next week.

They are located in the former home of Aitkens Bakery on Glenbervie Road.

A selection of items will be available to buy including butteries, artisan breads, pastries, cakes, pies, sausage rolls and hot rolls.

They will be open Monday to Friday, 6am to 3pm and Saturday 8am to 1pm.

It is being run by local man Gary McAllister who is bringing the disused bakery back to life.