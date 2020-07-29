Video: New audio tour launched for visitors at north-east aquarium

Macduff Marine Aquarium has unveiled a new audio tour available for visitors to experience.

The tracks can either be downloaded and saved to your device in advance or you can stream them from QR codes as you move around the aquarium. These will be available on the Dive In and Listen posters.

If you would like to use this option you can install a free QR code scanner on your device, available from the App Store or Google Play store.

Booking is now available for visits to the aquarium. Slots are for a duration of 2 hours and are available to book now for visits.

Visitors are advised to plan their visit in advance as you might not be able to come in if you arrive without pre-booking.

To book a slot, visit the aquarium’s website at www.macduff-aquarium.org.uk