New arts festival designed for Aberdeen nursery and primary pupils

An Aberdeen arts festival will encourage children to engage their creative side.

The Arts Across Learning festival for 2020 will celebrate and explore the value of arts and creativity in learning and teaching.

The free initiative has been developed exclusively for Aberdeen’s nursery and primary pupils, and teachers, and runs from Monday February 24 to Friday March 6.

To register for available sessions go to https://bit.ly/2tzFmzI.

For more information contact creativelearningteam@aberdeencity.gov.uk or on 01224 611161.