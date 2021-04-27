This will be the view inside the eagerly-anticipated cafe and dolphin viewing centre planned for Torry Battery as part of the Greyhope Bay project.

The ambitious initiative is repurposing shipping containers by transforming them into a visitor attraction at the former artillery battery overlooking Aberdeen’s harbour, and its famous population of charismatic dolphins.

This afternoon, the team have released a new image created by the design studio Polka of what the inside of the containers will look like once work is completed.

Once complete, it will be the first part of a five-year plan to establish Torry Battery as a must-see destination in Aberdeen.

It is hoped the centre will encourage visitors to appreciate the incredible marine environment just off the coast of Aberdeen, and help preserve the heritage of the battery.

Public support needed for Greyhope Bay project

Fiona McIntyre, the founder of the Greyhope Bay project, encouraged fans of the project to support it.

She said: “Our new green-powered community space will create a spectacular vantage point for visitors to take in views of the city, coast, harbour and the many resident bottlenose dolphins who regularly make an appearance.

“It will also be an opportunity for the community to be part of leading change, providing ownership, accessibility and connection to our coast.

“We have recently launched our Founder Crew Membership which offers access to a bespoke community space that sits behind our new website where members can meet other founder crew members, empowering members to join the conversation, self-organise, participate and contribute to programming and activities hosted at Torry Battery.

“Direct benefits once open on-site include exclusive pin badges, five free coffees and discounts on events.”

Earlier this month, two 40ft shipping containers were sent away to Arbroath to be transformed into the new facilities for Greyhope Bay, marking a major step forward for the project.

For more information visit

www.greyhopebay.com