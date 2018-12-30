New appeal for music lovers to buy a chair and support Aberdeen venue

A renewed appeal has been made for music-lovers to support the redevelopment of an Aberdeen landmark.

Aberdeen City Council’s Art Gallery and Museums department opened a fund more than a year ago so the public could buy a “musical chair” at Cowdray Hall, with the money raised going back into the redevelopment of the hall and neighbouring art gallery.

For £150, members of the public can have their name, or the name of a loved one, inscribed on a chair in the hall.

Cowdray Hall, which has seen renowned local, national and international musicians perform, is currently undergoing a £30 million renovation, alongside the Aberdeen Art Gallery and the Remembrance Hall.

The buildings have been shut since 2015, with a new opening date of autumn 2019 expected for the site.

Cowdray Hall was opened in 1925 after being funded by Viscountess Cowdray in an effort to encourage art and music in the Granite City.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “Musical chairs make the perfect gift for the musical lover in your life.

“By donating £150 to support the redevelopment of Aberdeen Art Gallery and Cowdray Hall, your loved one’s name will be inscribed, as a lasting memento, on one of Cowdray Hall’s chairs.”

To purchase a musical chair, contact the fundraising team by calling 01224 523719 or via email at CODonnelly@aberdeencity.gov.uk