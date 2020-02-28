New appeal for missing north-east man last seen nearly three weeks ago

Police are continuing to search for a missing north-east man who vanished almost three weeks ago.

John Loughrie was last seen in the Findochty area on Sunday February 9.

Since then, and despite extensive searches involving specialist officers and drones, the 51-year-old is still missing.

Inspector Keli McPhail, of the Forres and Speyside Community Policing Team, said: “I would like to thank the local community for their assistance and patience whilst there has been an increased Police presence in the area.

“We will continue to act upon any information received regarding John’s whereabouts, which will remain as an open missing person inquiry.”