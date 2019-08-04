New app helps Aberdeen youngsters communicate with care workers

A new app has been adopted by Aberdeen City Council to help care-experienced youngsters make their voices heard.

The software, called Mind of My Own, allows young users to say how they are feeling, what support they need and tell their care worker about the things that are important to them.

Initial feedback from users has been positive.

Councillor John Wheeler, education operational delivery convener, said: “We have invested in technology and staff training to help improve still further our engagement with the young people in our care.

“I understand that initial feedback has been excellent.”