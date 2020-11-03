New Amazon thriller to be set on oil rig off the North Sea

A new Amazon thriller set on a remote oil rig just off the Scottish coast in the North Sea is heading to our screens.

The Rig – a six-part series filmed exclusively in Scotland – will be available on the Amazon Prime streaming service.

It will follow a group of workers in the Kishorn Bravo oil rig who are due to return to the mainland when an eerie fog descends and a mysterious force begins to take hold.

The show will be the first Amazon Original series shot exclusively in Scotland with filming taking place on an oil rig and at FirstStage Studios, the new film and TV studio space in Edinburgh.

Sir Sean Connery’s son Jason Connery runs the studio alongside Oscar-nominated producer Bob Last.

💫 Amazon Prime Video has confirmed a brand new supernatural thriller series, #TheRig, which will be filmed exclusively in Scotland – shooting at FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh. Created by new writer David Macpherson ✍️ find out more about the series: https://t.co/gKCkI5IQ9t pic.twitter.com/1nr13UOZ1r — Screen Scotland (@screenscots) November 3, 2020

The thriller has been created by new writer David Macpherson and will be directed by John Strickland, known for Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

Georgia Brown, director of European Amazon Originals for Prime Video, said: “The Rig is a brilliant story, expertly told, in the most dramatic of settings.

“It asks searching questions about nature and the environment, about what it takes to survive and to be human, which feels very pertinent to the world we are living in now.

“We’re delighted to add this to our growing roster of UK-made Amazon Original shows, all available to stream at no extra cost for Prime members around the world.”

Further details including cast and launch date will be announced in due course.