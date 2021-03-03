Plans under way to build new Aldi supermarket in Aberdeen

Construction of a new Aldi supermarket for Aberdeen could start as soon as January if new plans are approved.

The chain has formally lodged proposals to build a 14,000sq ft shop at the junction of Wellington Road and Hareness Road.

It consulted with nearby residents in Altens, Kincorth, Cove and Torry to gather their thoughts on the plans in January.

Aldi is hoping to build the supermarket – which will be its fourth in Aberdeen – on the site of the former City Gate offices of oil and gas firm Amec Foster Wheeler.

The firm says the move represents an investment of more than £3.8 million and will create up to 35 new jobs for the area.

Even more will be generated during the construction of the new Aldi supermarket and through expansion of the supermarket’s supply chain.

Alongside the store itself, the development will include areas for staff and storage and a 109-space car park.

© Supplied by Aldi/ Monolith Visua

A new access road and paths from Wellington Road and Altens Farm Road for pedestrians and cyclists will also be built.

Aldi currently has two stores in Aberdeen at Boulevard Retail Park and Cornhill, while planning permission for a third, in Countesswells, was granted in September.

It is also preparing to open a new Aldi supermarket in nearby Portlethen, Aberdeenshire, by the end of this year.

If proposals for the Altens site are granted, the supermarket chain says construction could begin as early as January 2022 with an opening date later that year.

Philip Johnston, its property director for Scotland, said: “I am delighted to have submitted the application for Hareness Road – and even more so given the volume of support we received for the proposals during our pre-application consultation, which was really appreciated.

“The store is designed to meet the shopping needs of residents living within the local area, including the communities of Altens, Cove, Kincorth and Torry.

“Aberdeen remains a key area of growth for Aldi and we look forward to continuing that investment and bringing our award-winning offer to the people of the city.”