New Aldi store to open in north-east town

A new supermarket is to open in a north-east town.

There had been speculation that Aldi would be opening up in Portlethen – and now the company has confirmed it will be moving there.

An Aldi spokesman said: “We can confirm that there is a store being built in Portlethen.

“We are hoping to have this ready to open in August, although the opening date is subject to change.”

It is understood the supermarket is to be positioned at the site of the former Homebase store, which closed down last year.

Homebase announced in August 2018 that it was to close the store, along with its Bridge of Don outlet and 40 others across the UK.

The new Aldi shop will create around 40 jobs and the firm said it will advertise vacancies later in the year when an opening date has been confirmed.