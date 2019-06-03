New aerial photograph shows work progressing at Kingsford stadium site

This new aerial image shows the scale and progress of work ongoing at the site of the new Dons stadium and surrounding training facilities.

It’s getting really exciting now. Thanks to Mr Brunton for the photo. Pitches taking shape. pic.twitter.com/QhX4xxbVrF — Neil Simpson (@NeilSimmy8) June 3, 2019

Groundworks on the new stadium, near Westhill, started in June 2018.

The new image, shared by Dons legend Neil Simpson, shows the progress at the site.

In the middle of the image is the new pavilion building which will be used as part of the training campus and also for the youth development academy and community hub. The structure is expected to be finished this summer.

To the right of the pavilion are the two 4G training pitches, to the left, work has started on the first team training pitches and the goalkeeper training area.

The aim for phase two of the £50 million project, which includes the 20,000-seat stadium, is expected to be complete and ready to host its first Dons match in the 2021-22 season.