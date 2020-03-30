New advice for pet owners on caring for animals during coronavirus outbreak

The Scottish Government has issued advice on how to care for animals during the coronavirus outbreak.

All animal owners are being advised to consider how they would continue to care for their animals if they are self-isolating.

They have been warned to keep dogs from self-isolating households on a lead when out in public and to follow general hygiene measures.

Rural affairs minister Mairi Gougeon said: “Guidance should be followed by all animal owners to help prevent the spread of this virus.

“We will continue to review these guidelines regularly.

“If your household is self-isolating take time to plan how you will exercise your pet, ensuring that you avoid all contact with others.

“If you are too unwell to care for your pet phone the Scottish SPCA animal helpline for advice,” she added.