New ACVO chairman Paul O’Connor ‘honoured and privileged’ to be part of team

The new chairman of an organisation which supports the third sector in Aberdeen has said he is “honoured and privileged to be part of the team.”

ACVO has announced the appointment of Paul O’Connor MBE as its new chair of the board from May 27.

The organisation provides a single point of access for support and advice for the third sector within the north-east.

Paul, who is the chair and manager of Inchgarth Community Centre, has been a director of the ACVO board since January 2015 and most recently the organisation’s vice-chair since February 2020.

On the confirmation of his new role, Paul said: “ACVO is a tremendously important organisation in the city with a dedicated, hard working, and experienced team of staff that makes a real difference and impact on many levels.

“With the addition of several new board members in recent months, which complements the existing directors, it’s an exciting time for ACVO and I am very much honoured and privileged to be part of the team.”

“ACVO continues to provide excellent support to the third sector through these most difficult times, and I look forward to working with the board and the staff moving forward positively as one.”

On the organisation’s plans for the future, Paul added: “We need to ensure that ACVO represents the third sector throughout any changes in society that may come along. We also want to make sure that the third sector’s needs and voices are heard very loudly on both local and national levels.

“We’ll be reaching out to the sector to ensure it’s their voices which are represented which is key.

“There’s fantastic new staff been employed and there are new e-bulletins about to be launched which presents a fantastic opportunity for businesses.

“I think that area will grow, in the sense that the third sector will work with businesses to make sure that the city and the communities are better supported.”

He said ACVO would aim to give more support in the future and continue to make sure all voices were heard.

Maggie Hepburn, chief executive of ACVO added: “Paul is an active champion of the third sector in Aberdeen and I look forward to working with him during these unprecedented and challenging times as ACVO and the wider sector respond to the challenges of Covid-19.”